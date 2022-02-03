The Baghdad Investment Commission (BIC) granted 421 licenses for investment projects across all sectors last year.

The Commission said in a statement that the commercial sector accounted for 114 investment licenses. It said 93 licenses were granted to the tourism sector; 83 to the residential sector; 45 to the industrial sector; 36 licenses to the educational sector; 27 licenses to the health sector and 23 to the agricultural sector.

