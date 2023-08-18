Tatweer Petroleum has issued an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender for development of non-associated gas well hook-ups, associated pipelines and tie-ins in its gas dehydration facilities at Awali region in Bahrain, according to Bahrain's Tender Board.

An international oil and gas solutions company based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tatweer is a wholly-owned unit of Bapco Energies (formerly nogaholding) which acts as the steward for the government’s investment in a diversified range of energy-related companies.

It is now responsible for all upstream operations in the kingdom, including oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities, in addition to gas distribution and sales.

Tatweer Petroleum is currently undertaking a phased field development project (i.e. long-term field development) to install non-associated gas (NAG) compressor facilities (NCF’s) stations and remote gas dehydration units (GDU) to maintain gas deliverability from the Awali field.

The scope of work for the contractor includes provision of EPC services of NAG well hook-ups, associated pipelines at compression and GDUs assisting with the operability enhancement of Tatweer Petroleum facilities.

Bids will be open to only those contractors who comply with the set criteria such as EPC certification confirmed through ISO 9001/2015 accreditation; in-house handling of engineering and procurement activities with no subcontractors involved in addition to compliance with company procedures supplied with tender pacakge and submission of Project Level 3 schedule, said Tatweer in its tender notification.

The last date for submitting the bids has been set at September 3. The entire project will be completed within a five-year period.-TradeArabia News Service

