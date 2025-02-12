Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas has been awarded a $3.4 billion contract for an upstream oil and gas project in the UAE, according to a disclosure filed with the Madrid Stock Exchange last week.

The Spanish language statement said the project involves the development of upstream facilities, including offshore activities, with modular-designed main processing units but didn't name the the project or the client.

The statement said the Madrid office will lead the project, which is expected to span five years and involve more than 1.2 million engineering hours.

On Monday, Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED reported that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded $7.5 billion in contracts for the Lower Zakum offshore oil project.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.