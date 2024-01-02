Sinopec Tech Middle East (STME) has announced that it has signed a technology trial agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) with regard to the innovative hydraulic efflux hammer technology which increases the well drilling efficiency on hard rocks.

PDO is a leading exploration and production company in the sultanate of Oman that delivers the majority of the country's crude oil production and natural gas supply. It is jointly owned by the Government of Oman, Shell, Total and Partex.

STME is a research and development (R&D) centre affiliated to Sinopec Corporation that is dedicated to the Middle East petroleum industry.

This marks the promotion of STME advanced technology in the other Middle East markets outside Saudi Arabia for the first time, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).