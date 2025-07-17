The Green Connection expressed concern regarding the recent approval of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for Shell’s proposed Northern Cape Ultra Deep (NCUD) oil and gas exploration project.

The organisation has said that it is currently reviewing the decision and will consider appealing it within the stipulated timeframe.

In a statement, it said that the approval comes despite objections raised by coastal communities and civil society, including detailed submissions by the Green Connection and Natural Justice in August and December 2024.

Deeply disappointing

Advocacy officer at The Green Connection, Lisa Makaula, says: “This EIA authorisation is a slap in the face of the small-scale fishers and communities who have consistently raised concerns about the project and its potential impact on their livelihoods.”

Walter Steenkamp, a small-scale fisher from Port Nolloth, adds: “We’ve said before – these oceans are our life. We need a healthy ocean to survive. How can they approve something that could destroy our future? This is why we will not back down.”

Small-scale fisher from Doorn Bay, Deborah de Wee, says: “We are deeply disappointed by this decision. We believe that it’s a huge mistake that puts our ocean – and our future – at risk.

“We don’t want harmful activities like oil and gas drilling in our waters because we depend on the ocean for our daily bread. This is how we survive, and how our people have survived for generations.

“These projects don’t just threaten our food security – they potentially threaten our entire way of life. If this goes ahead, our children may never experience the ocean the way we did.

“With this decision, it feels like we are being robbed of our fishing culture. How will we teach the next generation to make a living from the sea when the risks are so high?”

Deeply troubling

The Green Connection believes the decision by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is ‘deeply troubling’. Especially as the climate crisis appears to intensify, and with mounting evidence of the potential harm oil and gas activities pose to marine biodiversity and small-scale fishers who rely on a healthy ocean.

The organisation says that the targeted area forms part of South Africa’s ocean heritage and sustains the livelihoods of numerous coastal communities, especially in the Northern Cape, where many already face social and economic vulnerability.

“Furthermore, despite industry claims, gas is not a transition fuel – it is a fossil fuel that contributes to the climate crisis.

“Climate scientists confirm that new oil and gas projects are incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Approving this kind of development now actively undermines climate action and endangers the very communities it claims to benefit, especially since gas poses more climate risks, due to methane emissions that have 80 times the heating potential of carbon dioxide over 20 years,” adds Makaula.

