Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has launched the pre-qualification process for tenders related to licensing, development, ownership, and operation of natural gas distribution networks in five industrial cities, as part of its plan to enhance energy infrastructure and replace liquid fuels with gas.

The initiative covers Sudair City for Industry and Business, Al-Kharj Industrial City, and Jeddah’s First, Second, and Third Industrial Cities, the ministry said on its website.

Interested parties must request pre-qualification documents before or by 25 October and submit completed applications by 29 November. Qualified applicants will be invited to submit detailed technical proposals in line with the Energy Supply Law and the Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Activities Regulation.

The programme supports the Master Gas System’s third expansion and is part of the Kingdom’s Liquid Fuel Displacement Programme, which seeks to replace liquid fuels with natural gas in power generation and industry.

(Writing by N Saaed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

