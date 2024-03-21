Samsung Engineering, the South Korea-based global engineering contractor, announced on Thursday that it has officially changed its name to SAMSUNG E&A following its general shareholders' meeting on 21 March 2024.

SAMSUNG E&A plans to reveal the new corporate identity in April, the company said in a press statement.

According to the statement, the ‘E’ stands for ‘Engineers,’ representing the 54-year company’s strengths in engineering technology and employees while the ‘A’ signifies ‘AHEAD,’ embodying the values as a first mover in the history of the Korean engineering industry.

The emphasis will be technology-led execution and adopting of latest technologies in hydrogen and carbon neutrality sectors to gain a competitive edge, according to the statement.

Samsung Engineering started as Korea Engineering, Korea's first engineering company, in 1970. It was acquired by Samsung Group in 1978, and was renamed to Samsung Engineering in 1991.

