Saudi Aramco is moving ahead with the strategic expansion of its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13.0 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2027 through ongoing engineering, procurement, and construction activities,

The company delivered total hydrocarbon production of 12.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in the third quarter of 2023, the oil major said in its third quarter 2023 financial statement.

The statement listed the key projects being implemented by Aramco to meet its MSC target:

• The Marjan and Berri crude oil increments, expected to be onstream by 2025, will add a production capacity of 300 million barrels per day (mbpd) and 250 mbpd, respectively.

• The Dammam development project is expected to add crude oil production of 25 mbpd in 2024 and 50 mbpd in 2027.

• The Zuluf crude oil increment is expected to process 600 mbpd of crude oil from the Zuluf field through a central facility by 2026.

• The Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion, part of the Haradh gas increment programme, was successfully commissioned and brought onstream, increasing the plant’s raw gas processing capacity by 800 mmscfd, which includes 750 mmscfd of sales gas processing capacity.

• Commissioning activities for the gas compression projects at the Haradh and Hawiyah fields are in advanced stages, with eight of the nine plants commissioned and the final plant expected to be fully onstream in 2023.

