Saudi Aramco said that engineering, construction, and procurement activities continued on various projects in the second quarter of 2023 as part of its planned expansion of maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13.0 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

Below are the updates issued by the world’s largest oil producer in its second-quarter/half-year 2023 financial statement.

• The Marjan and Berri crude oil increments are expected to add production capacity of 300 million bpd and 250 million bpd, respectively, by 2025.

• The Dammam development project will likely add 25 million bpd and 50 million bpd of crude oil by 2024 and 2027, respectively.

• The Zuluf crude oil increment is forecast to provide a central facility to process 600 million bpd of crude oil from the Zuluf field by 2026.

Aramco also intends to increase its gas production capacity to meet domestic demand growth.

• The design and construction activities continued on the Jafurah Gas Plant, part of the Jafurah unconventional gas field, which is expected to commence production in 2025. It will gradually increase natural gas deliveries to reach a sustainable rate of 2.0 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) by 2030.

• Construction and procurement activities continued at the Tanajib Gas Plant, part of the Marjan development programme. The plant is slated to be onstream by 2025 and add 2.6 bscfd of additional processing capacity from the Marjan, Safaniyah, and Zuluf fields.

• Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage, the first underground natural gas storage in the Kingdom, achieved its maximum injection target of 1.5 bscfd. This programme will provide up to 2.0 bscfd of natural gas for reintroduction into the Master Gas System by 2024.

• Gas compression projects at the Haradh and Hawiyah fields continued commissioning activities and are anticipated to be fully onstream in 2023.

• Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion, part of the Haradh gas increment programme, continued commissioning activities and is expected to be onstream in 2023.

