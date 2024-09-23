Oman’s Gulf Petrochemical Services & Trading (GPS) awarded Worley Oman a framework agreement to provide services in Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) northern concession areas.

Under the five-year framework agreement, Worley Oman will provide engineering and procurement support services for the Fahud, Lekhwair and Yibal projects [in Northern Oman], the ASX-listed global engineering services firm said in a statement on Monday.

The contract value wasn’t disclosed but Worley said the scope of the agreement covers project support, engineering, and procurement services across PDO’s capital expenditure portfolio, including modifications to existing brownfield assets and construction of new assets.

The majority of the services under the framework agreement are expected to be transitional or sustainable.

Worley will execute the services from its office in Oman.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

