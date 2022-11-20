OQ, Oman’s government-owned integrated energy group, announces the start of operations at the third crude oil processing plant at Bisat oilfield, located in its Block 60 concession. The plant's production would rise to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) early next year.

At full capacity, the plant will boost OQ's total production capacity of 219,000 bpd of oil equivalent, representing 12.6 percent of Oman's total oil production. Engineer Ahmed bin Saeed al Azkawi, CEO of the upstream sector at OQ Group, confirms to Oman News Agency that the plant will support the group's strategy to enhance investments in oil exploration and production while containing the environmental impact.

The Bisat Development Programme in Block 60 is one of OQ’s mega projects for its transformative phase, spanning the 2020-2024 timeframe.

These mega schemes include the $6.4 billion Liwa Plastics petrochemicals complex; the $826 million Salalah LPG project at Salalah Free Zone; the $8.2 billion Duqm Refinery development, the Bisat Oilfield Development Programme in Block 60, the ambitious Greater Barik scheme, and Project Samharam.

