Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened a bidding round for international and local companies to gain exploration and development rights for five new oil and gas concessions.

The concession areas - Blocks 12, 16, 55, 42, and 45 - are spread across wide geographic regions with significant geological potential, state-owned Oman News Agency said on Sunday.

The bidding process will take place in several stages, including reviewing available opportunities, registration and submission of required documents, access to technical data, and final bid submission through the designated platform before the deadline.

Registration opens immediately and the process will continue until 30 September 2026, with results to be announced after the completion of the technical and financial evaluation of submitted bids, the Agency report said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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