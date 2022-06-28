Masirah Oil has announced the successful completion of the full upgrade of its production facilities at its Yumna field operations in Block 50 offshore Oman’s east coast.

Major change-outs and upgrades were made to the Yumna Field production facilities during February to April 2022, the company said on Sunday. First, the floating storage tanker was changed out as planned. The new storage tanker has been certified to be in the field for several years without the need for dry-docking for renewal of the vessel classification and certificate.

Additionally, the Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) was changed out, together with a full upgrade of the production facilities on-board, as planned. The new storage tanker and MOPU will also be able to handle increased production from future new producing wells in the Yumna Field.

Total oil production from the three production wells in the Yumna Field has steadily increased to 4,800 barrels/day and is expected to resume to the same production rates as before the upgrade of the production facilities.

Production in the Yumna Field has been shut-in since June 11, 2022 when a minor oil leakage in the flowline was detected. “Retrieval and replacement of the flowline is under way. Production is expected to be restarted in about two weeks based on current estimated delivery of equipment/material and dependent upon weather conditions during installation operations,” the company said.

Meanwhile, a rig search is ongoing to secure a jack-up drilling rig for the drilling campaign (development/exploration wells) to be conducted in October/November 2022 when the monsoon season is over, it added

MOL is the Operator and holds a 100 per cent interest in Block 50 Oman.

Jomar Mendoza