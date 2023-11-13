Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has delayed the awarding of a 15.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($52 million) contract to the Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO) which made the lowest bid for a project owned by the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The contract involves providing services for the improvement of safety standards and control systems in addition to upgrading data for Jurassic gas fields in North Kuwait, according to the Arabic language daily Alanba.

“CAPT has decided to postpone a decision to approve KOC’s request to formally award the project to HEISCO,” the paper said without mentioning reasons for the delay.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

