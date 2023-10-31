Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Al Zour Refinery Alternative Feedstock Hydrogen Production Unit Phase 1 Project by the first quarter 2024.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 21 May 2023 with bid submission scheduled on 19 November 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the EPC works, pre-commissioning and commissioning/start-up/quality testing for the alternative feedstock hydrogen production unit. The scope also includes construction of Unit 38 (compression facilities) including piping tie-ins and connections to process and utility headers within the existing interconnecting pipe-racks (Unit 74), associated connections to the Zour refinery, and construction of Unit 33 (existing hydrogen production unit), new equipment, and modifications including all associated tie-ins, according to tender details shared by a second source with Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, the second source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

