Kuwait-listed Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a contract to build a pipeline to export gas from Wafra Joint Operations venture owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

CGCC said in a bourse disclosure statement that it has received a letter confirming the awarding of the project with a value of around 12.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($42 million).

The project was awarded by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company and is expected to be completed within 30 months, CGCC said.

In late 2022, Saudi Aramco and KOC signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the Durrra gas field located in the Neutral Zone, which is shared by the two Gulf countries. The project aims to produce 280 million cubic metres of gas and around 84,000 barrels of LNG per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.