Kuwait is planning to expand production of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Mina Al-Ahmadi as part of ongoing plans to develop its upstream and downstream industry, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The project will increase output in the plant’s 5 production lines from around 3.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) to 4 bcf/d within the next two years, the Arabic language daily Al-Seyassah said, quoting responsible oil sources.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), which manages Kuwait’s downstream industry, is also planning to expand production of condensates and LPG production during that period, the report said.

“This is an ongoing expansion programme, which started in late 2022 with the addition of a 5th production line that boosted output by nearly 30 percent,” the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

