KUWAIT CITY, July 4: The Kuwait-Saudi Joint Committee meeting on oil projects came to an agreement on the divided zone to be panned out with the view to addressing the strategic plans and tasks that lie ahead in order to push for an accelerated development. Kuwait Oil Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Nimir Al- Sabah mentioned that this meeting comes at a crucial time as efforts were being made to push for the continuation of the Wafar and Khafji projects.

The Committee made clear that implementing terms of the memorandum signed in 2019 will be a priority and bring to the fore the challenges that may impede this process and other natural resource projects in the region. The supply operations for these projects will be focusing on Wafra and Al-Khafji oil fields through Nuwaseeb and Al- Khafji areas.

The logistical matters of border crossing for workers, materials and equipment needed for such an endeavor is paved in accordance with the terms agreed upon, including safety measures and conditions needed for companies involved (Aramco, Chevron) to operate accordingly, as mentioned by Dr. Nimir. Mainly the focus will be on the advancements in communication between all involved in the contract and the use of more recent administrative innovations, in addition to regularly scheduled committee meetings. Attending the meeting held at the Head Operating office for Wafra oil fields, were Saudi Assistant Ministry of Energy, Mohammad Al-Brahim, along with participating members from both Kuwaiti and Saudi sides.

The Agreement on the Joint Oil field operations began in 2000, followed by the division of the submerged zone adjacent to the divided zone of 2000. Both sides signed a memorandum putting forth terms agreed upon for contract companies to jointly work on the fields. (KUNA)

