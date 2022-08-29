OPEC member Kuwait has decided to extend a contract with India’s engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the construction of a gas pipeline with a value of around $450 million, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the Gulf emirate’s upstream sector, obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to renew the deal for nearly 240 days until 26 December 2022, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing official oil sources.

“CAPT agreed to KOC’s request to extend that contract to allow the company to complete the project,” the paper said without mentioning reason for the extension.

In April 2019, KOC awarded L&T the project which involves the construction of a 145-kilometre gas pipeline and its associated facilities to supply Al-Ahmadi refinery from border gas fields in North Kuwait.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)