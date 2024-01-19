PHOTO
Kuwait has upgraded oil processing facilities to increase production of low-sulphur fuel oil as part of intensified plan to curb emissions and protect the environment, a Kuwait oil official was reported on Thursday as saying.
The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) is now supplying low-sulphur fuel oil to most of its petrol stations in North and South Kuwait, KIPIC spokesman Abdullah Al-Ajami said in a statement published by Alqabas newspaper.
Ajami did not provide project details, but Kuwait has been locked in a multi-billion-dollar programme to upgrade its oil refineries and other treatment facilities.
