Jordan is planning to connect its Risha gas field in the north-east to the trans-regional 1,200-kilometre (km) Arab Gas Pipeline, which originates in Egypt and connects Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, local Arabic language daily Addustour said.

Risha gas field is estimated to contain over 300 bcf of gas reserves, according to Woods Mackenzie.

The project, which involves a 300-km pipeline to link Risha to the Arab Gas Pipeline, was discussed by Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi last week.

Recently, the state-owned Egypt Gas and Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) signed an agreement to develop natural gas pipeline network and associated infrastructure for Al-Quwaira Industrial City in Aqaba.

