Iraq’s Ministry of Planning said that a wet oil development and treatment project underway in the Jambur North field in Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate is in the final stages of completion.

Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the project, which aims to reduce water content in crude oil, is part of the North Oil Company’s field development programme.

He said the planning ministry visited the project site and ascertained that it is 98 percent complete, adding that the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

He noted that the wet crude treatment project aims to increase the Jambur North oil field’s production capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

