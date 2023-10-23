Iraq is pushing ahead with expansion of its war-damaged Baiji oil refinery to complete the project on time in mid-2024, the OPEC member’s Oil Ministry Undersecretary has said.

The refinery, located in the Northern Saladin governorate, is currently producing nearly 50,000 barrels per day (bpd), nearly a third of its pre-war capacity of 150,000 bpd, Hamid Saleh told the official Iraq news agency at the weekend.

“The project to upgrade and expand Baiji refinery has reached its final stage…we are doubling our efforts to ensure the project is completed on schedule in mid-2024,” he said.

