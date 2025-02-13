Iraq has completed a project to add a new production unit to the oil refinery in the Southeast Maysan Governorate to boost output by nearly 70,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Deputy Minister for Refining Affairs at the Oil Ministry, Adnan Hamoud, said the expansion is in line with the ministry’s strategic plans to expand refining production.

“The initiative aims to modernise the refining sector, increase national petroleum production, fulfill local demand, and facilitate potential exports,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency on Monday.

He announced that the expansion unit will elevate the refinery’s total production capacity to 110,000 bpd, ensuring a stable supply of petroleum derivatives for Maysan and neighboring provinces.

The expansion project also includes establishing key refining units such as hydrogenation, gasoline improvement, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), gas oil, and white oil processing facilities, he said.

“Additionally, environmentally friendly service units will be incorporated to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.