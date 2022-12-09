Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has approved increasing associated gas production in the Zubair oilfield to 147 million cubic feet per day (mcfm), state-owned Iraq News Agency reported, citing a ministry statement.

Basra Gas Company has been authorised to purchase and install five new compressors at the Hammar Musharrif station, collecting and processing 80 mcfm of associated gas in the Zubair oilfield.

South Gas Company Director General Hamza Abdel-Baqi said that the five new compressors will increase the ability to collect associated gas and reduce flaring in the Zubair oilfield.

Basra Gas Company managing director Andrew Weber stated: “Our goal in this project is to increase production capacity to reduce gas flaring in southern Iraq and convert associated gas into clean energy.”

In July 2021, Zawya Projects reported that a consortium comprising China Petroleum Engineering Construction and Italy’s PEG Engineering & Contracting DMCC won a $690 million contract by Eni Iraq to expand Zubair Mishrif degassing station in the Zubair oilfield.

