Iran has boosted gas supplies to Iraq to nearly 20 million cubic metres per day over the past few days, allowing the Arab country to maintain electricity generation, Iraq’s Electricity Ministry has reported.

“The maintenance, rehabilitation, expansion, and operational performance improvement plan is progressing well, and we are nearing readiness to meet summer demand following an increase in gas supplies from Iran, “Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Moussa said in a week end statement.

He added, "Iranian gas supplies have increased to 20 million cubic meters per day, which will sustain the necessary momentum for power generation."

The Ministry said in late March that resumed gas supplies allowed Iraq to stabilise the national electricity grid production at around 14,000 megawatts (MW).

It also said that strategic energy projects remain on track and unaffected by regional tensions, citing combined-cycle upgrades, a liquefied gas platform in Khor al-Zubair, and electricity interconnection with neighboring countries as key pillars to strengthen grid capacity.

Earlier last month, Iranian gas supplies had stopped completely, cutting more than 3,000 MW from Iraq’s national grid as such supplies feed nearly 40 percent of Iraq’s power facilities.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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