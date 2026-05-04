Oman-listed Abraj Energy Services said on Monday it has been awarded a hydraulic fracturing (frac) contract by Petroleum Development Oman, marking an extension and upgrade of its existing services agreement.

The contract is valued at approximately 120 million Omani rials ($312.09 million) and will run for five years, with operations expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The statement said the new contract represents a direct continuation and an upgrade of Abraj's existing frac services agreement with PDO.

The upgraded agreement includes the deployment of one additional frac fleet and covers more complex, high-end operations, including gas well fracturing services.

To support delivery, Abraj said it plans to source additional equipment to scale up its fracturing capabilities

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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