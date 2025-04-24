PHOTO
Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) has submitted the lowest bid for maintenance services at Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Company said on Thursday.
HEISCO said in disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse that its subsidiary Gulf Dredging and General Contracting Company made the bid with a value of around 4.93 million Kuwaiti dinars ($16 million).
The contract involves providing marine maintenance services for Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, the statement said.
It said the company submitted the bid to the state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company, the Gulf states downstream arm, adding that it would inform the bourse management of any development in this regard.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
