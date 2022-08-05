FUJAIRAH - H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has received Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), at Al Rumaila Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed the operation of ADNOC's petroleum facilities in the Emirate of Fujairah, and the progress of work at ADNOC Onshore Fujairah Terminal, after the recent weather conditions in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed assured his full support to the region, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and his continuous follow-up in completing the work.

Dr. Al Jaber praised the Fujairah government's role and its civil authorities' efforts in providing integrated support to maintain the safety of vital areas in the emirate and ensure the continuity of their regular operations.

Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, attended the meeting.