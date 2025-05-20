MUSCAT: Oman’s Block 53 oilfield, home to the Mukhaizna steam flood project, has produced over 640 million barrels since production began in 2005, according to official statements marking the latest extension of the field’s production sharing agreement.

The announcement follows the signing of Amendment No. 2 to the Production Sharing Agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Block 53 consortium, extending the agreement to 2050.

Mukhaizna is one of the largest and most mature steam flood operations in the region. The Block 53 partnership comprises Oxy (47%), OQ Exploration and Production – OQEP (20%), Indian Oil (17%), Liwa Energy (15%), and PTTEP (1%). More than 3,500 wells have been drilled in the field, located in Al Wusta Governorate, which spans 694 sq km.

The consortium aims to add 800 million barrels in gross recoverable resources through further drilling, enhanced oil recovery techniques, and optimisation of steam flood technologies. The deal is expected to unlock fresh investments, improve Oman’s reserves position, and reinforce the Sultanate’s role as a strategic energy hub.

Officials noted that the extension aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to maximise value from energy assets while boosting economic diversification and energy security.

The Ministry reiterated that such long-term agreements enhance investor confidence and support national development goals.

