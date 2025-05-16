SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port reached more than a year's high in April, extending recovery for a second straight month, latest data showed.

Sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 669,378 cubic metres (about 663,000 metric tons) at the world's third largest bunker port, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights late Thursday.

Bunker volumes in April climbed 4.6% from the previous month, while edging 4.8% higher from the same month last year.

The uptick was led by supported demand for high-sulphur marine fuel, with sales climbing 12.6% month-on-month to 189,388 cubic metres.

Meanwhile, low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, inched 1.8% higher to about 480,000 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers widened to 28% in April, while low-sulphur bunkers were at 72%.

Bunker demand at Fujairah rebounded in March and April after a slump in February.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-25

628,663

3.7%

-6.8%

Feb-25

554,117

-11.9%

-12.5%

Mar-25

639,811

15.5%

-8.7%

Apr-25 *

669,378

4.6%

4.8%

Breakdown of volumes by grade, in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-25

2,141

403,717

185,091

79

37,635

4,351

Feb-25

702

382,303

142,595

341

28,176

4,183

Mar-25

1,195

432,560

168,140

128

37,788

4,991

Apr-25 *

885

443,509

189,388

307

35,289

5,296

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Michael Perry)