SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port reached more than a year's high in April, extending recovery for a second straight month, latest data showed.

Sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 669,378 cubic metres (about 663,000 metric tons) at the world's third largest bunker port, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights late Thursday.

Bunker volumes in April climbed 4.6% from the previous month, while edging 4.8% higher from the same month last year.

The uptick was led by supported demand for high-sulphur marine fuel, with sales climbing 12.6% month-on-month to 189,388 cubic metres.

Meanwhile, low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, inched 1.8% higher to about 480,000 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers widened to 28% in April, while low-sulphur bunkers were at 72%.

Bunker demand at Fujairah rebounded in March and April after a slump in February.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres:

Month Total Sales M-o-M Y-o-Y Jan-25 628,663 3.7% -6.8% Feb-25 554,117 -11.9% -12.5% Mar-25 639,811 15.5% -8.7% Apr-25 * 669,378 4.6% 4.8%

Breakdown of volumes by grade, in cubic metres:

Month 180cst LSFO 380cst LSFO 380cst HSFO MGO LSMGO Lubricants Jan-25 2,141 403,717 185,091 79 37,635 4,351 Feb-25 702 382,303 142,595 341 28,176 4,183 Mar-25 1,195 432,560 168,140 128 37,788 4,991 Apr-25 * 885 443,509 189,388 307 35,289 5,296

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Michael Perry)