The US oil giant ExxonMobil has pumped nearly $30 billion into gas projects in Qatar within long-term partnership agreements, its Senior Vice President has said.

Peter Clarke said ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest oil firms, began investing in Qatar’s gas projects during 1990s and that it has contributed to the development of 12 of the 14 gas facilities in the Gulf country.

“We have also invested in 27 LNG vessels to transport Qatari gas...over the past years, we have invested nearly $30 billion in major projects in Qatar…we also have important ventures with Qatar in the US, mainly Golden Pass Terminal,” Clarke told the Qatari Arabic language daily Asharq in an interview published on Sunday.

Clarke, head of ExxonMobil's global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business, was referring to the LNG export terminal being constructed in the US Gulf Coast.

State-owned QatarEnergy, formerly Qatar Petroleum, controls 70 percent of the venture while 30 percent is held by ExxonMobil.

Clarke said the first train of the terminal is expected to be completed in 2024 while the second and third trains would be installed later.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

