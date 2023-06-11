State-owned Egyptian International Gas Technology (GASTEC) has launched a digital transformation project with global technology company SAP and Cairo-based implementation partner ECS.

The project aims to automate and streamline business processes, while increasing the agility of operations at GASTEC.

The work scope includes implementing the latest SAP ERP technology - SAP S/4HANA - in vital areas, including finance, sales, warehouses, and human resources. The project aims to simplify and automate business processes, reduce the total cost, and provide complete visibility and control over operations.

GASTEC, affiliated to the Egyptian Petroleum Sector, was established in 1996. The company owns the largest fuelling station network in Egypt, including a large base of compressors with different capacities and a number of stations under construction.

