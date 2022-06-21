Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell chaired today a plenary session of the ninth meeting of the EU-Egypt Association Council in Luxembourg on 19 June, with the participation of a number of European FMs, according to Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in accordance with the EU-Egypt Partnership Priorities 2017-2020.

Shoukry announced that Egypt will build a platform for exporting Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe.

“Egypt has proven to be a reliable partner of the EU, and we are facing major challenges in terms of energy, food, and inflation,” Shoukry added.

Egypt seeks to face the serious economic challenges that the world is witnessing, and may be a positive partner in this regard through the establishment of the Mediterranean gas line.

The Foreign Minister explained that Egypt seeks to be a producer of green energy whether: wind, hydrogen, or solar energy, and Egypt looks forward to partnering with the EU in this regard.

Borrell said: “The EU is doing everything possible to solve the food crisis, and there are several European countries ready to secure sea lanes from Ukraine.”

“The EU will grant Egypt €100m and the Egyptian-European meeting will approve the partnership plan for the next 5 years,” he added.

