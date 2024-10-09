Dubai Petroleum Establishment (DPE) has awarded a contract for the supply of Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units to US-headquartered energy technology company Baker Hughes.

The Nasdaq-listed Baker Hughes said in a statememt that the DPE's order, for and on behalf of Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), constitutes the largest Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) order in the company's history.

The order value wasn't disclosed but the statement said it was booked in the third quarter of 2024.

The 10 ICL units – five for gas storage and five for dual-use injection boosting or gas export to the existing gas distribution system – will be installed at the Margham Gas storage facility in Dubai, significantly increasing its capacity, the statement said.

The project will provide stability to Dubai’s energy supply by strengthening the system’s ability to switch between natural gas and solar power, the staement said, adding that three ICL units are in operation with the Dubai entity since 2020.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes said the ICL technology will support the gas infrastructure needed to address Dubai’s increasing expansion of renewables into its energy mix.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

