Egyptian LNG has awarded a feasibility study contract to a Bechtel-led coalition that includes Enppi, Petrojet, Baker Hughes, GE Digital, HSBC and NBE to assess implementation of a zero-flaring system at the Egyptian LNG export terminal (ELNG) in Idku, east of Alexandria.

Coalition member GE Digital said in a press statement that the Coalition for Decarbonisation will assess options for total routine flaring recovery through modifications to the existing flare and compression systems at the ELNG facility and reducing methane emissions.

The feasibility study will be executed on a fast-track basis aiming to move into the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase by early 2023, the statement said.

“This initiative is an important part of ELNG’s continuing efforts to deliver operational improvements for our two LNG trains,’’ said ELNG’s CEO, Mohamed Elbahnasy. “Flare reduction and recovery will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and optimise fuel consumption and running hours of our rotating equipment, to enhance production and reduce operating costs."

The project is part of a wider programme between the Coalition [established earlier this year] and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aiming to decarbonise existing oil and gas facilities across the country.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)