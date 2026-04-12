Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Co. (CGC) announced on Sunday the receipt of a formal award letter from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for a contract for the construction of flowlines and associated works worth 77.34 million Kuwaiti dinars ($250 million).

The company had first announced the contract award in a bourse disclosure in February 2026.

The contract, awarded under Tender No. RFP-2141028, will be executed over a period of 60 months, the disclosure noted.

CGC said the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in its financial statements during the implementation phase, with further updates to be provided as the project progresses.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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