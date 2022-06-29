US energy technology company Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract in Egypt to help reduce emissions from oil and gas flaring operations.

The flare emissions management contract, awarded by Petrosafe, a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), follows a memorandum of understanding, signed with the state-owned company in February, Baker Hughes said in a press statement.

The statement said the project to be implemented at the APC Refinery in Alexandria represents Phase 1 of a wider flare recovery initiative in the country.

“Our flare recovery partnership with Baker Hughes is an important step in Egypt’s Petroleum Sector Modernisation programme as we start implementing MoPMR projects included within Egypt’s Climate Change Strategy 2050, as announced in May 2022,” said Tarek El-Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

“Phase one of the partnership, the deployment of Flare IQ, will support our flare recovery ambitions, which is one of our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in support of the Paris Agreement objectives.”

The partnership between Baker Hughes and EGPC aims to establish and drive a flare recovery initiative to support emissions recovery and reduction across Egypt’s upstream and downstream oil and gas operations.

Egypt will host the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in November 2022.

