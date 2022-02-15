Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes announced on Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) to implement flare gas recovery to support emissions reduction across Egypt's upstream and downstream oil and gas operations.

The MoU was signed at the 2022 Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS).

According to a press statement by Baker Hughes, the initiative would enable EGPC to reduce its emissions and drive more efficiency by reutilising the gas that would otherwise go to waste.

The oilfield firm said it would leverage its portfolio of emissions management solutions, including flare management technology, compression, gas turbines, and integrated processing systems to enable flare recovery. The company will also contribute to digitalising EGPC's emissions management infrastructure.

"As part of Egypt's sustainable development vision, we are actively exploring opportunities that support our strategy of using clean energy and reducing emissions to accelerate our journey towards net-zero," said Tarek El Molla, Egyptian minister of petroleum and mineral resources.

"We are proud of EGPC's collaboration with Baker Hughes to deploy technologies that can help us manage and recover emissions across oil and gas operations, which is a key pillar in driving the energy transition in Egypt."

The press statement said as Egypt prepares to host COP27 in November 2022, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aims to showcase data and findings from this project during the summit to demonstrate the role of the oil and gas sector in driving the country's decarbonisation initiatives.

