Searcher, an Australia-based geoscience data and intelligence provider, has commenced the second phase of geoscience data processing to explore potential hydrocarbons in the Sea of Oman [Gulf of Oman].



The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the company said in a statement last week.



With over 35,000 km and 2,700 square kilometre of seismic data, the first phase saw the reprocessing of 4,100 line km of seismic data within Block 18.



Phase two will add another 5,000 line km of seismic data from Blocks 41 and 21, both included in the current acreage licensing round.



Searcher will engage DUG Technology to deliver significant imaging uplift, enabling more productive exploration and mapping of the subsurface across these critical areas, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

