Saudi Aramco said that it has ramped up the East-West pipeline to reach its maximum capacity of 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2026, supporting exports via the Kingdom’s west coast.

“The pipeline helped mitigate the impact of a global energy shock and provided relief to customers affected by shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz,” President and CEO Amin Nasser said in the company’s first-quarter 2026 financial statement.

“Despite these headwinds, we remain focused on its strategic priorities and are leveraging both its domestic infrastructure and its global network to navigate disruption,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced on April 12 that it had restored the full operational capacity of Aramco’s East-West crude pipeline within two days following attacks on energy infrastructure.

Production at the Manifa offshore field, which declined by about 300,000 bpd, was also fully restored.

The oil major reported an adjusted net income of $33.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $26.6 billion a year earlier. Capital expenditure reached $12.1 billion by the end of the first quarter to support growth objectives.

No other project details were shared.

In March, a Zawya Projects report said major Aramco projects were on track despite regional tensions.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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