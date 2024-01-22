Saudi Aramco has awarded a more than $3.3 billion contract to a joint venture between China’s Sinopec Engineering Group and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas to develop new natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The works will be developed based on two EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts for the execution of Riyas NGL Fractionation Trains (package 1) and Riyas NGL Common Facilities (package 2), which includes utilities, storage and export facilities, Tecnicas Reunidas said in a statement.

Sinopec will own 65 percent of the joint venture, while Tecnicas Reunidas holds a 35 percent stake.

The Riyas NGL fractionation facility will fractionate 510,000 barrels per day (MBD) of NGLs. The two trains of package 1 will process 255 MBD each and include fractionation, treatment, dehydration, and refrigeration units.

The common facilities of package 2 will provide feed and product surge storage, chemicals storage, and utilities, including steam and condensate recovery systems, utility water, plant, instrument air and nitrogen systems, machinery cooling water, drainage, and flare systems.

The expected duration of the project is 46 months for package 1 and 41 months for package 2, the statement said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

