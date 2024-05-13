Algeria will soon embark on a massive operation for hunt for oil and gas in various parts of the country within plans to boost its hydrocarbon resources.

State-owned Sonatrach, which manages the OPEC producer’s hydrocarbon sector, will launch the operation which covers more than 160,000 sq km in 11 sites.

In a statement carried by Elkhabar and other Algerian newspapers on Sunday, Sonatrach said the project is intended to “expand the country’s national hydrocarbon reserves and production.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

