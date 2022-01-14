

RIYADH — Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM Company, said that NEOM is the first city in the world that relies entirely on renewable energy, despite the challenges it faces as it is a new area and without previous experiences. He made the remarks while addressing the Future Minerals Forum here on Thursday.



Al-Nasr underscored that NEOM has great ambitions thanks to the immense presence of technological capabilities and innovation, saying that this makes it a leading example in harmony with the environment and completely dependent on clean energy.



“The mining industry is not only a safe industry but it can also be a leading industry that leads renewable and clean energy projects. NEOM has four leading sectors revolving around research, technology, artificial intelligence and renewable energy,” he said while calling on partners around the world to work together in the mining industry.



Al-Nasr said that NEOM focuses on the digital aspect as it is a pioneering sector, and has made tremendous digital achievements over the past months. The digital advancement has transformed the mining industry and made it ready to be a clean industry.



He praised the qualitative leaps achieved by the NEOM city in terms of advancements in technology and innovations as well as in attracting and creating a chain of green supplies for mining, starting from the mine through manufacturing to export, in a way achieving sustainability in addition to green hydrogen.



Al-Nasr said NEOM, along with its partners in ACWA Power, started building facilities for green hydrogen, which is expected to open the first phase during 2025, in addition to establishing two centers for innovation and research.