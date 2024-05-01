A geological survey covering a massive part of Saudi Arabia’s area has nearly doubled the value of its mineral wealth, the Kingdom’s Industry and Mineral Resources Minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Bandar Al-Khorayef said the survey, launched in 2023, is progressing well and that more areas would be covered in the near future.

He told the Saudi daily Aliqtisadia that new discoveries have boosted Saudi Arabia’s proven mineral wealth from around $1.3 trillion to $2.5 trillion currently.

“We have made substantial strides in this survey…we also have large projects in this field…the survey has allowed us to offer rich sites which contain massive mineral deposits,” the Minister said.

Read more: Saudi’s massive mineral survey project is 40% complete

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.