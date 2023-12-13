PHOTO
Oil giant Saudi Arabia has completed surveying of more than 40 percent of the Kingdom’s area as part of an extensive geological survey for minerals, a senior Saudi official was reported on Wednesday as saying.
Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Deputy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister, said results would be published in a national mineral database by the Ministry.
Mudaifer told the Saudi daily Okaz ahead of the January 10-12 Future Minerals Forum in the capital Riyadh that the Ministry’s Geological Surveying Authority is conducting the survey in various parts of the oil-rich country.
In May 2023, Zawya Projects reported that Saudi Geological Survey, in partnership with the Chinese Geological Survey, launched a $207 million geological mapping project for the Arabian Shield area.
