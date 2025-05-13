To implement sustainable practices and attract the next generation of mining professionals, the industry needs to prioritise training and skills development, especially as the industry is changing significantly with new technology and a global push for sustainability.

Jacques Farmer, managing director of Prisma Training Solutions says a skills revolution is needed to drive a cleaner, greener mining industry in South Africa

This transformation is not just about adopting new technology or changing processes - it hinges on the development of a highly skilled workforce that is well-equipped to navigate this landscape as it shifts.

Moving beyond automation

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has brought a total paradigm shift for mining, with autonomous and remote operations, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics becoming an indispensable part of daily operations.

However, these technologies are not self-sufficient.

They are only as efficient as the individuals who operate, maintain, and optimise them, which means that there is now a demand for workers skilled in these advancements, highlighting a critical need to invest in comprehensive training programmes to shape and equip this workforce.

Historically, the mining industry has grappled with severe environmental challenges, including dust pollution, water contamination, and ground degradation.

To effectively solve these problems, we will need a workforce that is not only competent in traditional mining practices but also adept at implementing and monitoring emerging sustainable technologies.

For example, the operation of advanced water treatment and recycling systems demands specialised skills in chemical engineering, environmental science, and data analysis.

Workers don't automatically have these skills, so they will need to be developed through targeted, rigorous training.

Furthermore, the ability to interpret data generated by AI and big data analytics and to take action to optimise resource utilisation and minimise environmental impact will demand a new breed of mining professional - one who is both tech savvy and environmentally conscious.

Specialised training to integrate renewables into mining operations

The integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is a major stride towards greener mining operations, but the installation of these technologies alone cannot guarantee their long-term success.

We require a workforce that is not only capable of maintaining these systems but can also optimise their performance according to the unique demands of the mining environment.

While government policies encouraging the adoption of renewables have spurred substantial investment, without skilled technicians and engineers, the long-term viability of these projects is compromised.

Training providers have a critical role to play here in facilitating specialised learnerships in the installation, maintenance, and optimisation of solar and wind energy systems for mining operations.

These programmes must extend beyond technical skills and must impart an understanding of the environmental implications, as well as the integration of these technologies into existing mining operations.

Additionally, ongoing training is required across the sector to ensure that the workforce can keep up with the rapid advancements in renewable energy technologies, from the development of more efficient solar panels to the integration of smart grid systems.

Attracting talent by building a sustainable legacy through innovation

A career in mining is fast becoming more attractive, thanks to the potential for technological innovation to solve real-world problems and achieve sustainability goals.

However, to fully capitalise on this growing interest, we must emphasise the skills and expertise that will be required to succeed in the modern mining industry.

It is not enough to showcase the innovative nature of the sector; we must also articulate clear pathways for career development through robust training programmes.

By offering training in cutting-edge technologies like robotics, gamification, and virtual reality, we will be able to attract and retain top talent.

Taking it deeper, collaborations with universities and the introduction of mining courses at secondary school levels will be essential for cultivating a pipeline of skilled workers who are not only technically proficient but also deeply committed to sustainable practices.

This proactive approach will help to dispel outdated perceptions of the industry and position mining as a leader in technological innovation and environmental stewardship.

Focusing on the future with forward-thinking skills development

The mining sector’s ability to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility will depend heavily on the development of a skilled and adaptable workforce.

As such, mining companies will need to recognise that investing in training is not an expenditure but a strategic necessity that will lay the foundation for the industry's long-term sustainability.

As mines become increasingly autonomous and technology-driven, the roles of workers will evolve significantly.

Ensuring that they possess the necessary skills to operate, maintain, and optimise these advanced systems is vital for both operational efficiency and environmental safety.

This requires a shift from traditional training models to more dynamic and adaptive approaches that incorporate continuous learning, on-the-job training, and mentorship programmes.

The future of mining is inextricably linked to the skills of its workforce.

By prioritising training and development, we can ensure that the industry not only achieves its sustainability goals but also cultivates a legacy of responsible resource management and technological innovation.

Investing in skills is investing in a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for mining, and for the planet.

