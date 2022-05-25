Riyadh - The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has released the names of 25 qualified bidders and the tender dates for the 13 sites located in the Hofirat Nessah Limestone Complex, Riyadh.

According to the ministry, the eligible companies are: Al-Andalusia Co. Ltd for Natural Stone & Marble; Al Takadom Company; Al-Sultan Factory for Stone and Marble; Al-Quds Industry Company; United Marble & Stone Co; Awtad AlRiyadh Manufacturing Company; Bin Harkil Co. Ltd.; Tanhat Mining Co. Ltd.; Kuta Almajad for Construction Company; Rekaz International Commercial Investment Co; Rmk Company for Trading & Construction; Rawabi Central Mining Company; Roaiaa El-Sokhoor Company; Roma Marble and Stone Company; Sahara Najd Manufacturing Company; Sukur Alibidea Mining Company; Teef Najd Trading Company; Gulf Castles Mining Company; Alraqi Mining Company; Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed & Partners Company; Al Asinah Factory Co. for Marble & Stone Limited; Saudi Marble & Granite Factory Company; National Granite Factory for Marble & Granite Company; Al Qimma Rocks Factory for Mining; and Al-Jawadah Rocks Factory for Mining.

The date and time of the tender for all 13 sites of the Hofirat Nesah Limestone Complex in Riyadh was announced. The tender will be held on June 2022, on the following dates: Site No. (1) on Monday, June 6; Site No. (8) on Tuesday, June 7; Site No. (3) on Wednesday, June 8; Site No. (11) on Thursday, June 9; Site No. (6) on Sunday, June 12; Site No. (4) on Monday, June 13; Site No. (7) on Tuesday, June 14; Site No. (2) on Wednesday, June 15; Site No. (12) on Thursday, June 16; Site No. (10) on Sunday, June 19; Site No. (5) on Monday, June 20; Site No. (9) on Tuesday, June 21; and Site No. (13) on Wednesday, June 22.

The ministry invited all qualified companies to a virtual workshop on Monday, May 30, 2022 to raise the awareness of the qualified bidders and clarify their obligations and the electronic bidding process. From Tuesday, May 31, 2022 to Saturday, June 4, 2022, the ministry will conduct a 5-day field tour for qualified companies to identify the sites available for bidding.

Earlier, the ministry held a tender for 13 investment sites at the Hofirat Nessah Limestone Complex in Al-Muzahmiya Governorate, Riyadh. The tender, which is open to investors interested in manufacturing landscaping rocks and gravels, aims to regulate the bidding process of the application for a building materials quarry license to exploit the limestone blocks in the Hofirat Nessah complex. It will create a fair environment for bidders, which promotes mining investment and encourages national industries in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

For more information about the tender: https://mining.mim.gov.sa/pages/public/MiningLicensingRoundNesah.xhtml