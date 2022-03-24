Muscat, 23 Mar (ONA) --- Eng. Nasser Al Miqbali, CEO of Minerals Development Oman (MDO) unveiled several projects undertaken by MDO that boost the capabilities of the mining sector and augment its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his interview with OIA’s quarterly bulletin ‘Enjaz and Eejaz,’ Eng. Nasser highlighted Mazoon Mining as one of the most promising mining projects. The Project is located in Yanqul in A’Dhahirah, with a total area of 16 square kilometers. It consists of five mines with considerable copper reserves of up to 16 million tons and a production capacity of 1.56 million tons annually. The project has an estimated cost of around USD 300 million.

MDO is continuing its explorations, and there are some promising initial results of finding copper ore in areas surrounding these mines within block No. 10, which is known for its promising mineral potential.

Eng. Nasser proceeded to delve into another critical project, the Industrial Minerals Project in Shaleem, a project the company began developing in 2017. MDO was granted exploration and development rights after conducting the first geological study in Shaleem, which found large gypsum reserves, and high purity limestone and dolomite. This was followed by a preliminary analysis of the market and logistical solutions necessary for the project’s feasibility in 2020.

He added that if it is implemented according to the company’s vision, the project will mark a turning point for the mining sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Gypsum exports will undoubtedly witness steady growth, and this project will promote Oman’s global position as the largest supplier of gypsum over the next few years.

He went on to say that Omani gypsum crude is characterized by its high purity, competitive prices, and proximity to the consumer markets; it can also be easily exported through Oman’s seaports.

Eng. Nasser mentioned that the company is considering several commercial opportunities to develop the salt industry in another important project.

There are currently two key projects in the area, one of which is to produce sea salt in Mahoot. The other is related to the study of salt production from deep, highly saline waters associated with crude oil extraction activities in collaboration with PDO.

The salt production project in Bar Al Hakman, Mahoot, will focus on producing high-purity salt by building salterns with a capacity of up to 1.5 million tons of raw salt annually using seawater, to be used as a raw material in chemical projects and other industrial applications.

MDO is also collaborating with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to study the possibility of producing raw salt from the deep waters associated with oil production. He elaborated that the saline solution produced from deep water is 3.5 times more saturated with sodium chloride than seawater; in addition, it is purer than the salt extracted from seawater due to its chemical properties.

Eng. Nasser also mentioned a recent geological and economic feasibility study conducted by MDO, which found large reserves of high-purity limestone, up to 15 million tons, in its concession area in Wadi Al Jizi.

Therefore, a project will be developed this year to produce one million tons of limestone annually, which will be supplied to steel plants and several customers in Sohar Port and the Free Zone. Moreover, the company hopes to develop a calcination unit in Sohar Free Zone during the project’s second phase.

The 3rd issue of ‘Enjaz and Eejaz’ covered an array of other matters concerning OIA and its Companies. In the bulletin’s foreword, Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, Chairman of OIA, referenced the growing momentum of business and responsibilities. He also highlighted the multitude of accomplishments by OIA and its companies. He urged the employees of OIA and its companies to reflect on the performance evaluation of last year and draw annual goals and plans for this year, aiming to improve performance and increase productivity.

-- Ends/Anas

Copyright (C) 2022. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).