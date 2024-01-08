Jordan is targeting massive investment in oil and minerals following the introduction of an online platform covering investment in oil, gas, shale and minerals.

The portal was launched by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry just before the end of 2023 and is part of a series of measures undertaken by the Arab country to attract capital in various sectors.

“This portal is designed to encourage local and foreign companies to invest in hydrocarbon, renewables, shale oil and minerals…our aim is to place Jordan on the global minerals map,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said, quoted by Alghad and other Jordanian publications on Sunday.

The platform showcases investment opportunities and project sites and facilitates the obtaining of project licenses in a short period of time, the newspaper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.